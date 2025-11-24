Press Freedom Showdown: Trump vs. Associated Press

A U.S. Justice Department attorney defended President Trump before a federal appeals court, asserting that barring Associated Press journalists from the Oval Office aligns with constitutional law, despite AP's ongoing legal battle challenging the decision on First Amendment grounds.

The court hearing, held by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, focused on whether Trump's actions amounted to unlawful retaliation against AP for refusing to adopt his preferred naming of the Gulf of Mexico.

The case's outcome, anticipated within weeks, could potentially reshape press access protocols and influence the breadth of constitutional protections extended to the press within government spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)