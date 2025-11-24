Left Menu

Press Freedom Showdown: Trump vs. Associated Press

The U.S. Justice Department defended President Trump's decision to exclude Associated Press journalists from the Oval Office, arguing it didn't violate press freedom. The AP contested this, citing First Amendment rights. A federal court is reviewing the case, which could have broader implications for press access nationwide.

24-11-2025
A U.S. Justice Department attorney defended President Trump before a federal appeals court, asserting that barring Associated Press journalists from the Oval Office aligns with constitutional law, despite AP's ongoing legal battle challenging the decision on First Amendment grounds.

The court hearing, held by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, focused on whether Trump's actions amounted to unlawful retaliation against AP for refusing to adopt his preferred naming of the Gulf of Mexico.

The case's outcome, anticipated within weeks, could potentially reshape press access protocols and influence the breadth of constitutional protections extended to the press within government spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

