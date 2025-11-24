Pentagon's Warning: Senator Mark Kelly Faces Potential Recall for Misconduct
The Pentagon has warned Senator Mark Kelly of a possible recall to active duty amidst serious misconduct allegations. While specific charges remain undisclosed, President Trump previously accused him of inciting troops to disobey orders — a crime deemed punishable by death. The Pentagon reminded all service members about their obligation under UCMJ.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Pentagon issued a stark warning on Monday to Senator Mark Kelly, indicating the potential for his recall to active duty following serious allegations of misconduct.
While the exact charges remain unspecified, previous accusations by President Donald Trump suggest that Kelly, along with other Democratic lawmakers, incited seditious behavior among U.S. troops.
The Pentagon reaffirmed the duty of servicemembers to adhere to lawful orders, emphasizing the legal obligations under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), and dismissed personal philosophy as a defense for disobeying orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement