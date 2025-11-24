Pentagon's Warning: Senator Mark Kelly Faces Potential Recall for Misconduct

The Pentagon issued a stark warning on Monday to Senator Mark Kelly, indicating the potential for his recall to active duty following serious allegations of misconduct.

While the exact charges remain unspecified, previous accusations by President Donald Trump suggest that Kelly, along with other Democratic lawmakers, incited seditious behavior among U.S. troops.

The Pentagon reaffirmed the duty of servicemembers to adhere to lawful orders, emphasizing the legal obligations under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), and dismissed personal philosophy as a defense for disobeying orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)