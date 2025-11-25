Left Menu

Debate Intensifies as U.S. Ends Myanmar Temporary Protected Status

The U.S. is ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Myanmar citizens, emphasizing a purported improvement in the country's situation. This decision, made by Homeland Security, has faced criticism for overlooking ongoing political turmoil and human rights abuses. Many argue that Myanmar remains unsafe for returnees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 01:11 IST
Debate Intensifies as U.S. Ends Myanmar Temporary Protected Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government's decision to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Myanmar nationals residing in the United States has sparked controversy. Officials claim the situation in Myanmar has improved, citing upcoming elections as a sign of restoration in governance, despite ongoing political unrest since a coup in 2021.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's announcement argued that Myanmar's progress in governance and stability justified the decision to end TPS. However, critics argue that the military junta's planned elections are neither free nor fair, with opposition figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi, still imprisoned.

Human rights organizations have expressed grave concerns, highlighting a recent State Department report that detailed significant abuses and increased conflict within Myanmar. The administration's move to revoke TPS aligns with broader immigration policies, despite backlash from international actors warning of the persisting crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025