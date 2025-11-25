Justice Department Pushes to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Materials

The U.S. Justice Department has renewed its efforts to unseal grand jury documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. Notably, Congress has approved the release of such investigative materials, a decision President Donald Trump supported, urging their disclosure within 30 days.

In a federal court submission, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton requested an expedited ruling to release these materials. Existing laws were overridden by Congressional action, which supports the unsealing of these records. However, Judge Richard Berman previously rejected a similar request by the Trump administration to release these transcripts to the general public.

Judge Berman stated that the existing 100,000 pages of investigative files offered much more than the 70 pages of grand jury materials, which mainly consisted of hearsay. Two other judges echoed his decision, underscoring the limited direct factual testimony available from an FBI agent during the grand jury sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)