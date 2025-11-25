Left Menu

Justice Department Pushes to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Materials

The U.S. Justice Department seeks to unseal Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking grand jury documents. This follows Congressional approval for such releases and President Trump's signing into policy. Previously, Judge Berman and other courts denied releasing these documents, citing reasons like the expansive existing records in possession with the Justice Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-11-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 01:29 IST
Justice Department Pushes to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Materials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has renewed its efforts to unseal grand jury documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. Notably, Congress has approved the release of such investigative materials, a decision President Donald Trump supported, urging their disclosure within 30 days.

In a federal court submission, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton requested an expedited ruling to release these materials. Existing laws were overridden by Congressional action, which supports the unsealing of these records. However, Judge Richard Berman previously rejected a similar request by the Trump administration to release these transcripts to the general public.

Judge Berman stated that the existing 100,000 pages of investigative files offered much more than the 70 pages of grand jury materials, which mainly consisted of hearsay. Two other judges echoed his decision, underscoring the limited direct factual testimony available from an FBI agent during the grand jury sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025