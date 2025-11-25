Pentagon Threatens Senator Mark Kelly with Recall Over Alleged Sedition

The Pentagon has issued a warning to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, threatening to recall him to active duty as part of a prosecution over alleged seditious behavior. Kelly, a decorated veteran and former astronaut, is accused of urging military personnel to ignore illegal commands.

The controversy arose from a video in which Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers, all with military or intelligence backgrounds, expressed concern over purported illegal military maneuvers ordered by the Trump administration. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the group as 'Seditious Six.'

Rachel VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer, believes Kelly has a strong legal stance against the Pentagon's threats due to insufficient evidence. The case underscores potential conflicts over free speech and constitutional powers amid Trump's administration crackdown on dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)