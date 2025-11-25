Left Menu

Pentagon Threatens Senator Mark Kelly with Recall Over Alleged Sedition

The Pentagon has threatened to recall U.S. Senator Mark Kelly to active duty to face prosecution over alleged sedition. Kelly, a retired Navy captain, and veteran, denies wrongdoing and has urged troops to disregard illegal orders. Legal experts suggest he may have a strong defense against the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 01:52 IST
Pentagon Threatens Senator Mark Kelly with Recall Over Alleged Sedition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has issued a warning to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, threatening to recall him to active duty as part of a prosecution over alleged seditious behavior. Kelly, a decorated veteran and former astronaut, is accused of urging military personnel to ignore illegal commands.

The controversy arose from a video in which Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers, all with military or intelligence backgrounds, expressed concern over purported illegal military maneuvers ordered by the Trump administration. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the group as 'Seditious Six.'

Rachel VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer, believes Kelly has a strong legal stance against the Pentagon's threats due to insufficient evidence. The case underscores potential conflicts over free speech and constitutional powers amid Trump's administration crackdown on dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025