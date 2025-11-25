Pentagon Threatens Senator Mark Kelly with Recall Over Alleged Sedition
The Pentagon has threatened to recall U.S. Senator Mark Kelly to active duty to face prosecution over alleged sedition. Kelly, a retired Navy captain, and veteran, denies wrongdoing and has urged troops to disregard illegal orders. Legal experts suggest he may have a strong defense against the accusations.
The Pentagon has issued a warning to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, threatening to recall him to active duty as part of a prosecution over alleged seditious behavior. Kelly, a decorated veteran and former astronaut, is accused of urging military personnel to ignore illegal commands.
The controversy arose from a video in which Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers, all with military or intelligence backgrounds, expressed concern over purported illegal military maneuvers ordered by the Trump administration. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the group as 'Seditious Six.'
Rachel VanLandingham, a former Air Force lawyer, believes Kelly has a strong legal stance against the Pentagon's threats due to insufficient evidence. The case underscores potential conflicts over free speech and constitutional powers amid Trump's administration crackdown on dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- Mark Kelly
- sedition
- Trump
- Senate
- recall
- illegal orders
- military
- Defense Department
- veteran
ALSO READ
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations
Pentagon Threatens to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Investigation
Senator Kelly Stands Firm Against Pentagon’s Recall Threat
Pentagon's Warning: Senator Mark Kelly Faces Potential Recall for Misconduct
Ruturaj Gaikwad's Stellar Form Secures ODI Recall Amid Injuries