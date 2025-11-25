Left Menu

Justice Department Backs Down on Funding Policy for Immigrant Victims

The U.S. Department of Justice has decided not to apply new funding conditions on grants used by states to provide legal services to undocumented immigrant victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The decision comes after Democratic-led states dropped their lawsuit challenging the policy change.

The U.S. Department of Justice has decided to retract a policy that threatened to limit the use of federal grants for providing legal services to undocumented immigrants who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. This decision follows a lawsuit by 19 states and the District of Columbia, which argued the policy violated existing regulations.

The states had filed the lawsuit in Rhode Island after being told in August that funds from certain grants, specifically under the Violence Against Women Act and Victims of Crime Act, could not be used for legal services for immigrants "unlawfully present in the United States." The lawsuit claimed maintaining the services was critical for victims seeking protection and assistance.

After discussions, the Justice Department agreed not to impose the new conditions on the current grant programs. This resolution allows states to continue providing essential legal support without consideration of immigration status, marking a significant win for advocates of immigrant rights and victim services.

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

