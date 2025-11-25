Trump Targets Muslim Brotherhood with Terrorist Designation

President Donald Trump has set in motion a controversial process aimed at labeling certain branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations, potentially subjecting them to severe sanctions. Announced with an executive order, the efforts align with the administration's stance against terrorist networks.

Trump's order specifically directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to evaluate whether factions of the Brotherhood in countries like Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan meet the criteria for such designations. The White House fact sheet emphasizes the need for action within a 45-day timeframe following the report submission.

Founded in Egypt during the 1920s, the Muslim Brotherhood emerged as a response to secular and nationalist trends, evolving into a secretive, yet influential political force across various Muslim nations. The group's alleged ties with militant activities and affiliations with Hamas have fueled Trump's drive to counter what is perceived as a threat to U.S. interests and allies.