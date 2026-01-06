Greenland's Sovereignty Sparks International Debate Amid U.S. Interests

Leaders from major European nations have firmly supported Greenland, following renewed interest by U.S. President Donald Trump in acquiring the Danish territory. This comes after a controversial U.S. operation in Venezuela that heightened fears of similar actions in the Arctic region.

In a forceful joint statement, leaders from France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark affirmed that decisions about Greenland rest solely with its people and Denmark. They stressed that Arctic security must be pursued collectively through NATO, citing increased European investments in the region as evidence of such cooperation.

Denmark has pledged significant resources to bolster Arctic defense capabilities, partly to address American criticism. However, comments from the White House have downplayed concerns over Danish sovereignty, emphasizing a global reality ruled by strength and power. Despite tensions, Greenland's Prime Minister remains focused on fortifying relations with the U.S. while assuring citizens of their sovereignty.

