U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions on Haitian Official

The U.S. State Department has implemented visa restrictions on a Haitian government official over allegations of backing gangs and obstructing the government's anti-terrorism efforts. The individual's identity remains undisclosed, and any visas possessed will be revoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 07:54 IST
  • United States

The U.S. State Department announced on Monday the imposition of visa restrictions on a Haitian government official. The decision was made due to allegations against the official for supporting gangs and criminal organizations.

These actions are said to hinder the Haitian government's initiatives to combat terrorist gangs effectively. The specific identity of the official was not disclosed by the State Department.

Furthermore, any visas currently held by the individual will be revoked as part of these restrictions, reinforcing Washington's stand against criminal activities impacting governance in Haiti.

