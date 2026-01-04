Left Menu

Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

Gangster Firoz Khan and his relatives face legal action for threatening suicide to disrupt official work in Shamli district. This follows police's earlier move to seize Khan's property under the Gangster Act. Charges include resisting property seizure, obstructing officials, and organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 04-01-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shamli district police have booked notorious gangster Firoz Khan along with two relatives for threatening suicide and obstructing official duties. The incident unfolded in Jhinjhana town, stirring local tensions.

The legal step followed a disturbing video showing Khan with a chain tied to his hand, threatening to self-harm to pressure law enforcement. The police had previously initiated action against Khan under the Gangster Act, aimed at confiscating his assets.

SP Narendra Pratap Singh confirmed the registration of the case under multiple sections, including resistance to legally mandated property seizure, obstruction and intimidation of public servants, organized crime, and attempting suicide to influence official proceedings.

