Tragedy Strikes: Civilian Casualties from Cross-Border Bombing in Khost

At least nine children and a woman lost their lives following a deadly bombing by Pakistani forces targeting the home of a local resident in Khost province, Afghanistan. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the tragic incident on Tuesday.

Mujahid revealed that Pakistani forces carried out additional raids in Kunar and Paktika provinces, resulting in injuries to four civilians. The attack in Khost, which occurred around midnight, destroyed the home of Wilayat Khan and claimed the lives of nine children and one woman, as shown in the accompanying images shared by Mujahid on social media.

The Pakistani military and foreign ministry have yet to comment on the incident. This escalation occurs after previous clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces, setting back peace talks which already face challenges from militant groups operating in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)