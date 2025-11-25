Tensions Rise as Pakistan and Afghanistan Accuse Each Other Amid Fresh Airstrikes

In a move that has further strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Taliban government on Tuesday accused Pakistan of conducting overnight airstrikes in three eastern Afghan provinces. The alleged strikes resulted in the deaths of 10 civilians, including nine children, and are seen as a sign of worsening tensions between the neighboring nations.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesperson for the Afghan government, announced on platform X that Pakistan had targeted a civilian home in Khost province, claiming 10 lives. He added that additional strikes were reported in the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, injuring four people. Pakistan's military and government have yet to comment on these serious allegations.

The situation comes on the heels of a recent attack in Pakistan's Peshawar, suggesting a chain of escalating hostilities tied to cross-border militancy. The events have exacerbated fears of further violence and underline the complexities of the relationship between the Afghan and Pakistani Taliban groups, which, despite being distinct, share close ties.

