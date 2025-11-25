Left Menu

Macron Calls for Improvements in Trump's Peace Plan

French President Emmanuel Macron cautiously praised U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan while highlighting areas needing improvement for it to be acceptable to Ukraine and Europe. Macron stressed the importance of negotiation and emphasized that only Ukrainians can decide on territorial concessions. He reiterated Europe's control over frozen Russian assets.

French President Emmanuel Macron offered a measured endorsement of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiative on Tuesday, acknowledging its positive direction while pointing out necessary enhancements for European and Ukrainian acceptance.

Macron emphasized the need for discussions and negotiations, highlighting that the plan should not equate to capitulation for Ukraine. He stressed that Ukrainians must determine their own territorial compromises.

The French leader also discussed the role of Ukraine's military strength in the peace process and indicated that Europe holds authority over the frozen Russian assets in its jurisdiction. Rejecting rumors of a Washington visit, Macron stated he does not have immediate plans to assist in further negotiations.

