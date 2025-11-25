Diplomatic Clash: Indian Woman's Ordeal at Shanghai Airport Stirs Controversy

In a diplomatic row that has stirred controversy, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned Chinese immigration authorities for detaining a woman from the state at Shanghai's Pudong Airport for nearly 18 hours. The woman, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, faced an ordeal as her Indian passport was rejected on the grounds of her Arunachal Pradesh birthplace — a region Beijing controversially claims as Chinese territory.

Khandu expressed deep shock and described the treatment as racial mockery, demanding immediate action by the Ministry of External Affairs to prevent such occurrences. The woman, who was en route to Japan, was stranded in transit without adequate provisions and was allegedly prevented from boarding her connecting flight despite holding a valid visa.

Thongdok has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the need for accountability and compensation. This incident comes amidst China's long-standing claim over Arunachal Pradesh, a stance India vehemently opposes, maintaining the state's integral place in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)