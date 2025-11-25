Left Menu

Diplomatic Clash: Indian Woman's Ordeal at Shanghai Airport Stirs Controversy

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu criticized Chinese authorities for detaining Pema Wangjom Thongdok at Shanghai Pudong Airport, accusing them of racial mockery. Thongdok's valid Indian passport was rejected due to her Arunachal birthplace, prompting calls for Indian diplomatic intervention. The incident highlights China's disputed claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:07 IST
In a diplomatic row that has stirred controversy, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned Chinese immigration authorities for detaining a woman from the state at Shanghai's Pudong Airport for nearly 18 hours. The woman, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, faced an ordeal as her Indian passport was rejected on the grounds of her Arunachal Pradesh birthplace — a region Beijing controversially claims as Chinese territory.

Khandu expressed deep shock and described the treatment as racial mockery, demanding immediate action by the Ministry of External Affairs to prevent such occurrences. The woman, who was en route to Japan, was stranded in transit without adequate provisions and was allegedly prevented from boarding her connecting flight despite holding a valid visa.

Thongdok has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the need for accountability and compensation. This incident comes amidst China's long-standing claim over Arunachal Pradesh, a stance India vehemently opposes, maintaining the state's integral place in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

