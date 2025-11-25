Maharashtra Deputy CM Convoy Tragedy: A Mother's Death
A tragic accident involving the convoy of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resulted in the death of a woman, Kusum Sude, after it rammed into a motorcycle carrying her family. The incident occurred on the Telgaon-Dharur Road, and her husband and daughters are still receiving treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident has struck in Maharashtra, involving a vehicle from the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
The incident occurred on Telgaon-Dharur Road when a fire brigade vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying Vishnu Sude, his wife Kusum, and their two young daughters, leaving the family critically injured.
Kusum succumbed to her injuries despite receiving treatment at Latur's Sahyadri Hospital, intensifying the fallout from the accident that led to a case of rash driving against the vehicle's driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Ajit Pawar
- accident
- convoy
- motorcycle
- tragedy
- Beed district
- injuries
- treatment
- case
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs
Tragedy in the Reptile House: Python's Death Sparks Concerns at National Zoological Park
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern
Tokyo Tragedy: Stolen Car Rampage on a National Holiday
Tragedy at ESIC Hospital: Supervisor Dies, Four Workers Injured in Platform Collapse