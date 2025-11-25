Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy CM Convoy Tragedy: A Mother's Death

A tragic accident involving the convoy of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resulted in the death of a woman, Kusum Sude, after it rammed into a motorcycle carrying her family. The incident occurred on the Telgaon-Dharur Road, and her husband and daughters are still receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:17 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Convoy Tragedy: A Mother's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident has struck in Maharashtra, involving a vehicle from the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The incident occurred on Telgaon-Dharur Road when a fire brigade vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying Vishnu Sude, his wife Kusum, and their two young daughters, leaving the family critically injured.

Kusum succumbed to her injuries despite receiving treatment at Latur's Sahyadri Hospital, intensifying the fallout from the accident that led to a case of rash driving against the vehicle's driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Serbia's Energy Crisis: NIS Refinery Shutdown Looms Amid Sanctions

Serbia's Energy Crisis: NIS Refinery Shutdown Looms Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Cross-Border Love: A Pakistani Couple’s Journey and Detention

Cross-Border Love: A Pakistani Couple’s Journey and Detention

 India
3
JK Lakshmi Cement's Rs 1,816 Crore Expansion in Chhattisgarh

JK Lakshmi Cement's Rs 1,816 Crore Expansion in Chhattisgarh

 India
4
European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

European Court Orders Poland to Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025