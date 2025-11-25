Maharashtra Deputy CM Convoy Tragedy: A Mother's Death

A tragic accident has struck in Maharashtra, involving a vehicle from the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The incident occurred on Telgaon-Dharur Road when a fire brigade vehicle collided with a motorcycle carrying Vishnu Sude, his wife Kusum, and their two young daughters, leaving the family critically injured.

Kusum succumbed to her injuries despite receiving treatment at Latur's Sahyadri Hospital, intensifying the fallout from the accident that led to a case of rash driving against the vehicle's driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)