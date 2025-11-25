EU Stands Firm on Digital Rules Amidst U.S. Trade Negotiations

In a firm response to U.S. calls for more lenient digital regulations, the European Commission has declared its digital rule-book non-negotiable. The announcement came after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick proposed a more 'balanced' approach as a condition for reducing tariffs on EU steel and aluminium exports.

European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera reaffirmed the EU's commitment to its existing digital policies, emphasizing their role in ensuring fair markets and safeguarding consumer rights. She highlighted the duty to uphold European values and defend the interests of the European populace.

Ribera's comments underscore a growing divide between the EU and the U.S. on tech regulation standards. The European stance prioritizes consumer protection and market integrity, while the U.S. appears to be leveraging trade negotiations for regulatory concessions.

