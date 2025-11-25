Supreme Court Upholds Army's Decision to Dismiss Officer Over Religious Refusal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by former Christian officer Samuel Kamalesan against his termination from the Army for refusing to partake in religious activities at a temple, describing it as "the grossest kind of indiscipline."

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi supported the Army's decision, reiterating that Kamalesan's behavior did not align with the discipline expected in the military. The court stressed the importance of leading by example and respecting the diverse faith practices within the armed forces.

Despite arguments from senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who claimed Kamalesan's refusal was rooted in Christian beliefs, the court maintained that regimental spaces are meant for secular unity, not denominational division, and found Kamalesan's conduct weakened unit cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)