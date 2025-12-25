Tragic Bus Accident in Karnataka: PM Announces Relief

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a bus carrying 32 passengers caught fire after being struck by a speeding truck in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. At least nine people lost their lives in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims and announced financial aid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000.

The tragedy has sparked a nationwide conversation on road safety measures. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident as calls for enhanced safety regulations grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)