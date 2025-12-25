Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Karnataka: PM Announces Relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the victims of a tragic road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga. A bus fire claimed nine lives after a collision with a truck. Modi announced ex gratia payments from the PMNRF for the deceased and injured individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 09:29 IST
Tragic Bus Accident in Karnataka: PM Announces Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Thursday, a bus carrying 32 passengers caught fire after being struck by a speeding truck in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. At least nine people lost their lives in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences to the families of the victims and announced financial aid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000.

The tragedy has sparked a nationwide conversation on road safety measures. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident as calls for enhanced safety regulations grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025