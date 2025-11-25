Left Menu

India Marks Constitution Day with National Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will participate in Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. President Murmu will lead the Preamble reading. Events include translated Constitution releases, cultural activities, and online engagements to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption.

Updated: 25-11-2025 17:07 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take part in the Constitution Day festivities at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Wednesday, in honor of the 76th anniversary of India's Constitution adoption, officials announced.

The event will also see participation from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and various Members of Parliament. As part of the program, President Murmu will lead the recitation of the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

A translated version of the Constitution will be unveiled in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, and more. Furthermore, the celebration will feature the release of a commemorative booklet focused on art and calligraphy in the Constitution. Across the nation, numerous ministries, departments, and local bodies will hold related events, both offline and online, culminating in what is envisioned as a nationwide festival celebrating constitutional values by 2025.

