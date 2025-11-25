Tribunal Awards ₹24.75 Lakh in Fatal Delhi Accident

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 24.75 lakh to the parents of a young woman who lost her life in a tragic accident. The 22-year-old victim, Shilpa, was riding with her friends when the incident occurred on December 7, 2020.

After hearing a claim petition filed by Shilpa's parents, Presiding Officer Ruchika Singla determined that the accident resulted from Rohit's reckless and negligent driving. Despite warnings from his friends, Rohit rode the two-wheeler at high speed in a zigzag pattern.

The tribunal noted from the post-mortem report that Shilpa died from blunt surface impact trauma to her brain. It ruled that Rohit and the vehicle's uninsured owner were jointly responsible for compensating the family Rs 24.75 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)