Graham Linehan: Guilty of Damaging Phone Amidst Culture War
Graham Linehan, co-creator of 'Father Ted' was found guilty of damaging a trans woman's phone but was acquitted of harassment for online posts. Centered in Britain's culture war, he faced criticism and support as the court ruled his comments were unpleasant but not oppressive.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Graham Linehan, the Irish co-creator of the British TV comedy show 'Father Ted', was convicted on Tuesday for causing damage to a trans woman's phone, yet acquitted of harassment through online posts. Linehan, 57, has been a vocal critic of transgender activism, placing him at the heart of Britain's intense culture war debate.
The conviction came from an incident last October involving then 17-year-old trans woman Sophia Brooks. Though found guilty of damaging her phone, Linehan was acquitted of accusations of targeting Brooks with more than 20 online posts labeling her a 'psycho' and 'domestic terrorist.'
Judge Briony Clarke concluded that while Linehan's posts were unpleasant, they did not cross the line into harassment. The judge expressed concerns regarding the credibility of Brooks' testimony. Despite differing views, Linehan was fined 500 pounds for the criminal damage charge. In a separate incident, Linehan's arrest at Heathrow Airport over similar posts drew attention to free speech rights, yet no further action was taken by police.
