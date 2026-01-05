Ten Found Guilty in Harassment Case Against France's First Lady

On Monday, a Paris court handed down guilty verdicts to ten individuals accused of cyber harassment against Brigitte Macron, France's first lady. The case centered around false accusations claiming she is a transgender woman born male, according to reports by French media.

Among the convicted were eight men and two women, aged between 41 and 60, who were charged with making derogatory comments about Macron's gender and sexuality, further suggesting that her age difference with President Emmanuel Macron amounted to 'paedophilia.'

This legal action marks the latest effort to address the spread of misinformation and defamatory content targeting public figures. The verdict is being seen as a significant stance against online harassment in France.

