Election Form Rush: Stress and Tragedy Among BLOs

In a turbulent political climate, Tamil Nadu's Minister S Regupathy expresses deep concerns over the hasty execution of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), highlighting its adverse effects on Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Stress levels have peaked, allegedly contributing to multiple suicides among the workforce.

With the December 4 deadline looming, half of the enumeration forms remain unreturned, while many residents in scattered villages have yet to receive their documents. Minister Regupathy suggests that the task be postponed until after elections to avoid disenfranchisement and reduce the immense pressure on Anganwadi workers and BLOs.

Despite these urgent pleas, the former AIADMK government's policies persist, resulting in intensified workloads for BLOs. Furthermore, Minister Regupathy responds to actor-politician Vijay's criticisms with defiance, stating that the DMK can transform criticisms into opportunities for progress.

