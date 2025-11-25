Controversy Over Bangladesh’s Interim Government Port Deals

Bangladesh's interim government is under fire for finalizing significant long-term agreements with foreign entities to oversee critical port operations. The deals, signed with Netherlands-based APM Terminals and Switzerland's MEDLOG, hand over management of Chattogram and Pangaon port facilities for decades.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Tarique Rahman, criticized these deals as lacking democratic legitimacy, pointing out that an unelected administration should not bind future generations to strategic commitments regarding national assets.

The controversy has ignited debates among politicians, academics, and professionals over the economic and legal implications. Critics highlight the potential reduction in national revenue and employment, while government officials defend the decision as a move to bring in global best practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)