Camel Ride for Democracy: Rajasthan’s Innovative Voter Verification Venture

A sub-divisional magistrate in Rajasthan's Barmer district used a camel to reach remote desert hamlets for verifying voter documents as part of the Special Intensive Revision. This initiative is part of the Election Commission’s SVEEP programme aimed at enhancing voter participation and awareness amidst geographical challenges like dispersed households and internet connectivity issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-divisional magistrate in Rajasthan's Barmer district embarked on a camelback journey to oversee the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, targeting voters in remote desert hamlets.

SDM Sedwa Badrinarayan Vishnoi and his team conducted on-site verification of voter documents in scattered villages, raising awareness about the ongoing SVEEP programme designed to promote electoral participation.

Despite challenging terrains and limited internet access, digitisation of voter data is advancing across Rajasthan, with the Chief Electoral Officer reporting significant progress at multiple polling booths and panchayats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

