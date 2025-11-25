Tragic Fall: Bank Manager's Death in Ghaziabad

A 40-year-old bank manager reportedly ended his life by leaping from the 14th floor of a building in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, police disclosed on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded in the Rajnagar extension area, where a security guard heard a loud noise before discovering Rohit Batra, lying in blood in the parking lot, police reported.

Batra, a Bank of India branch manager, had expressed distress over a property dispute in a WhatsApp suicide note to his family. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and a post-mortem examination is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)