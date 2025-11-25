Kevin Hassett: Leading Contender for Federal Reserve Chair
Kevin Hassett is reportedly emerging as the main candidate to become the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair, according to Bloomberg News. This revelation comes from sources familiar with the situation. The report, however, has not yet been independently confirmed by Reuters, highlighting its speculative nature.
