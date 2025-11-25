Kevin Hassett: Leading Contender for Federal Reserve Chair

In an intriguing development, Kevin Hassett is reportedly leading the list of candidates for the position of U.S. Federal Reserve chair. This information surfaced from a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday, citing individuals acquainted with the ongoing considerations.

The report positions Hassett, currently serving as a White House economic adviser, as the frontrunner in this crucial selection. If confirmed, his appointment would mark a significant turn in the economic landscape.

While Bloomberg News has shed light on Hassett's potential candidacy, Reuters has yet to verify these claims. This lack of independent confirmation leaves room for further developments in the story.

(With inputs from agencies.)