Democratic Lawmakers Stand Firm Amid FBI Probe and Trump Accusations
The FBI has contacted six Democratic U.S. lawmakers for interviews after a video message encouraging troops to refuse unlawful orders sparked accusations of sedition from President Trump. This stems from concerns over Trump's military actions and use of force against perceived political opponents. Lawmakers accuse Trump of intimidation tactics.
The FBI has initiated interviews with six Democratic U.S. lawmakers after they appeared in a video advising military members they could legally refuse unlawful orders, according to a Justice Department official.
The interviews follow accusations from President Trump, who labeled the lawmakers' actions as sedition and suggested severe penalties. This comes amid concerns regarding Trump's military directives and his administration's use of force in American cities.
Among the questioned lawmakers are veteran military personnel who argue their statements uphold U.S. law, emphasizing that troops pledge allegiance to the Constitution, not the president. They describe Trump's threats as attempts at intimidation designed to suppress dissent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Clash Over HUD Funding: States Challenge Trump Administration's Housing Policy
Peace in Sight: Trump Hints at Ukraine Deal
Lavrov Calls for Amended Ukraine Peace Plan to Uphold Putin-Trump Summit Agreements
Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden