Left Menu

Democratic Lawmakers Stand Firm Amid FBI Probe and Trump Accusations

The FBI has contacted six Democratic U.S. lawmakers for interviews after a video message encouraging troops to refuse unlawful orders sparked accusations of sedition from President Trump. This stems from concerns over Trump's military actions and use of force against perceived political opponents. Lawmakers accuse Trump of intimidation tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:55 IST
Democratic Lawmakers Stand Firm Amid FBI Probe and Trump Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FBI has initiated interviews with six Democratic U.S. lawmakers after they appeared in a video advising military members they could legally refuse unlawful orders, according to a Justice Department official.

The interviews follow accusations from President Trump, who labeled the lawmakers' actions as sedition and suggested severe penalties. This comes amid concerns regarding Trump's military directives and his administration's use of force in American cities.

Among the questioned lawmakers are veteran military personnel who argue their statements uphold U.S. law, emphasizing that troops pledge allegiance to the Constitution, not the president. They describe Trump's threats as attempts at intimidation designed to suppress dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025