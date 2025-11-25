Democratic Lawmakers Stand Firm Amid FBI Probe and Trump Accusations

The FBI has initiated interviews with six Democratic U.S. lawmakers after they appeared in a video advising military members they could legally refuse unlawful orders, according to a Justice Department official.

The interviews follow accusations from President Trump, who labeled the lawmakers' actions as sedition and suggested severe penalties. This comes amid concerns regarding Trump's military directives and his administration's use of force in American cities.

Among the questioned lawmakers are veteran military personnel who argue their statements uphold U.S. law, emphasizing that troops pledge allegiance to the Constitution, not the president. They describe Trump's threats as attempts at intimidation designed to suppress dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)