Rescue Mission in Nigeria: All 24 Abducted Schoolgirls Safe

All 24 schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi, Nigeria, have been rescued, as announced by the president. The girls were abducted on November 17, but recently President Bola Tinubu confirmed their safe recovery. The incident highlights Nigeria's ongoing struggle with mass abductions, as similar attacks continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 26-11-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 00:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a significant development, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu announced on Tuesday that all 24 schoolgirls abducted from a school in Kebbi, northwestern Nigeria, have been successfully rescued.

Initially reported as 25 students being taken, President Tinubu's statement clarified that all 24 abducted students are safe. Although details of the rescue operation remain undisclosed, the president emphasized the urgency of increasing security in vulnerable regions to prevent future kidnappings.

This incident is part of a troubling trend of mass abductions in Nigeria, with a similar attack at a Catholic school in Niger state resulting in more than 300 students and staff being taken last Friday, though 50 have since escaped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

