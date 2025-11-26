Left Menu

Judicial Pushback: Trump's Legal Challenges Unravel

Lindsey Halligan, an interim U.S. attorney and Trump ally, pursued charges against former FBI Director James Comey. Judges dismissed the cases against Comey and other Trump critics due to procedural errors. This highlights resistance within the Justice Department to Trump's demands for retributive justice against his perceived adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 01:19 IST
Lindsey Halligan, a recently appointed interim U.S. attorney and strong supporter of Donald Trump, pursued an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey in late September. Her appointment, however, was contested as legal errors and procedural missteps led to the dismissal of the charges.

In a significant ruling, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie highlighted that Halligan's interim tenure violated federal law. This decision underscores a growing reluctance in the judiciary to execute Trump's retaliatory legal actions against critics and investigators. The Department of Justice has promised to appeal.

Despite charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James being dropped, scrutiny of the Department's actions continues. Allegations of partisan motivations and legal inaccuracies have marred Trump's attempts at retribution, raising questions about the Justice Department's autonomy and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

