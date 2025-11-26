Judicial Pushback: Trump's Legal Challenges Unravel

Lindsey Halligan, a recently appointed interim U.S. attorney and strong supporter of Donald Trump, pursued an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey in late September. Her appointment, however, was contested as legal errors and procedural missteps led to the dismissal of the charges.

In a significant ruling, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie highlighted that Halligan's interim tenure violated federal law. This decision underscores a growing reluctance in the judiciary to execute Trump's retaliatory legal actions against critics and investigators. The Department of Justice has promised to appeal.

Despite charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James being dropped, scrutiny of the Department's actions continues. Allegations of partisan motivations and legal inaccuracies have marred Trump's attempts at retribution, raising questions about the Justice Department's autonomy and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)