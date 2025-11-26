Left Menu

White House Refutes Rumors on FBI Director

The White House vehemently denied reports that President Trump was planning to dismiss Kash Patel as FBI director. According to a report by MS NOW, Trump's dissatisfaction with Patel's media portrayal led to these speculations. However, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt dismissed the claims as fabricated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 02:09 IST
White House Refutes Rumors on FBI Director
Kash Patel

The White House robustly refuted claims that President Donald Trump was contemplating the dismissal of Kash Patel from his position as the FBI director. This denial followed a report by MS NOW, which cited anonymous sources claiming Trump's frustration with Patel's negative media coverage.

According to the MS NOW report, Trump was allegedly considering FBI official Andrew Bailey as a potential replacement due to Patel's unflattering press. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, however, countered this by stating the report was 'completely made up,' sharing a photo of Trump with Patel in the Oval Office.

Leavitt mentioned that Trump and Patel were in a meeting when the news broke. She described the President's reaction as amused disbelief, quoting him saying, 'What? That's totally false. Come on Kash, let's take a picture to show them you're doing a great job!'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
3
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global
4
Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

Sudan's Proposed Truce: A Struggle for Peace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025