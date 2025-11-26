White House Refutes Rumors on FBI Director

The White House robustly refuted claims that President Donald Trump was contemplating the dismissal of Kash Patel from his position as the FBI director. This denial followed a report by MS NOW, which cited anonymous sources claiming Trump's frustration with Patel's negative media coverage.

According to the MS NOW report, Trump was allegedly considering FBI official Andrew Bailey as a potential replacement due to Patel's unflattering press. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, however, countered this by stating the report was 'completely made up,' sharing a photo of Trump with Patel in the Oval Office.

Leavitt mentioned that Trump and Patel were in a meeting when the news broke. She described the President's reaction as amused disbelief, quoting him saying, 'What? That's totally false. Come on Kash, let's take a picture to show them you're doing a great job!'

(With inputs from agencies.)