White House Denies FBI Director Ouster, US Transportation Advocates Healthier Flights, Budget Deficit Soars

The White House has officially denied rumors that President Donald Trump is contemplating the dismissal of Kash Patel from his position as director of the FBI. The announcement comes after news outlet MS NOW claimed in an online report, citing unnamed sources, that the President and his team were increasingly frustrated with negative press surrounding Patel.

In other developments, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is advocating for healthier snack options onboard flights. Expressing personal preference, Duffy suggested alternatives to the typical offerings of pretzels and cookies, emphasizing the need for nutritious choices for airline passengers.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department reported that the nation's budget deficit surged to $284 billion in October. This figure was impacted by the recent 43-day government shutdown, which delayed financial operations and shifted payment schedules, including those related to federal employee salaries and benefits.

