Boeing Secures $2.47 Billion Deal for KC-46A Pegasus

The U.S. Air Force has expanded its fleet, awarding Boeing a lucrative $2.47 billion contract for an additional 15 KC-46A Pegasus refueling tankers. This announcement comes amid Boeing's ongoing partnership with the Air Force, which saw a similar deal valued at $2.38 billion last year.

In international developments, Israel's defense ministry has disclosed intentions to acquire two KC-46A tankers, with costs estimated around $500 million. The news highlights the global reliance on Boeing's refueling technology despite previous setbacks.

Boeing reports that, since 2019, it has delivered 98 KC-46A tankers to the U.S. Air Force. The aircraft, initially plagued by foreign object debris and supplier quality issues, is still considered a vital component of America's defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)