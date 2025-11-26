Trump's Support for Kash Patel Amidst Ousting Rumors

President Donald Trump publicly supported FBI Director Kash Patel on Tuesday, following reports of Patel's potential dismissal. While aboard Air Force One, Trump praised Patel's performance when questioned about claims he might be replaced.

The White House and Trump himself dismissed the MS NOW report, which suggested internal frustrations over Patel's media coverage. Allegedly, Trump was considering Andrew Bailey as a replacement, according to insiders.

Despite denials by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who labeled the report as 'completely made up' on X, MS NOW asserted the accuracy of their reporting. The composition of the FBI under Trump's administration remains contentious, with numerous Justice Department dismissals noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)