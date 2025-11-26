China's Soybean Surge: U.S. Exports Soar Amid Thaw in Trade Relations
China has ramped up its purchase of U.S. soybeans, securing at least 10 cargoes since Tuesday. This follows an improvement in U.S.-China trade relations. Scheduled shipments will occur in January from the U.S. Gulf Coast and Pacific Northwest. Traders report varying estimates of volume between 10 to 15 cargoes.
