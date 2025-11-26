Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Rallies Support for Shiv Sena, Promises End to VIP Culture

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urges voters to elect Shiv Sena candidates in upcoming local elections, promising development and the end of VIP culture. He ensures the continuation and expansion of the Ladki Bahin scheme and vows to support urban development and transparency in the Gondia region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:59 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called on citizens to support Shiv Sena candidates in forthcoming local elections, emphasizing that their votes will drive development and eradicate the pervasive VIP culture.

During a rally held in Gondia, Shinde campaigned for Shiv Sena's Dr. Prashant Katre for the Gondia Municipal Council president position. He assured constituents that the Ladki Bahin scheme, benefiting women with financial assistance, will persist despite opposition skepticism. Furthermore, Shinde promised to launch initiatives promoting female empowerment.

He highlighted past governmental efforts, such as the Shetkari Sanman Yojana and Youth Skill Development scheme, underscoring a commitment to urban development. Shinde stressed that the Shiv Sena will ensure Gondia remains free from waste, pollution, and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

