My attachment to land of Assam inspires me, gives strength for development of region: PM at rally in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
My attachment to land of Assam inspires me, gives strength for development of region: PM at rally in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Assam
- rally
- Guwahati
- development
- attachment
- commitment
- region
- transformation
- national
ALSO READ
Nirav Modi's Legal Battles: Delays and Developments in Extradition Case
India Expands AIIMS: A Commitment to Quality Healthcare
PM Modi's Rally Highlights BJP's Assam Development Agenda
Assam, entire Northeast becoming gateway to India’s development: PM at Guwahati rally.
Development of Assam, Northeast was never part of the Congress agenda: PM at rally in Guwahati.