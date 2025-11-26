Left Menu

Legal Maneuver: Rabri Devi Seeks New Judge in IRCTC Case

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has filed a plea to transfer the IRCTC hotel scam case to a different judge, citing concerns about impartiality. A Delhi court sought a response from the CBI but did not stay proceedings. Her plea mentions fears of bias in the trial.

A Delhi court requested a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following Rabri Devi's plea to change the judge in the IRCTC hotel scam case. The former Bihar chief minister alleges potential judicial bias.

On Wednesday, Principal and Sessions Judge Dinesh Bhatt issued notices to the CBI in response to Devi's request. Despite this, the court did not pause the trial proceedings, continuing the legal discourse surrounding the allegations.

Rabri Devi, facing multiple accusations including involvement in the land-for-jobs and IRCTC scams, argues her position before Judge Vishal Gogne. Her plea underscores a belief that these cases warrant reassignment to ensure justice, highlighting an apprehension of procedural bias.

