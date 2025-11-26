The Bar: Torchbearers of the Constitution's Sanctity

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the critical role the legal Bar plays in upholding the Constitution and supporting the marginalized, during a Constitution Day event organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association. Justice Kant said the Bar's influence is crucial in protecting constitutional values.

Echoing this sentiment, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted the independent yet interdependent nature of the judiciary, executive, and legislature. He emphasized that it is the Constitution that ultimately holds supremacy over these organs, ensuring that governance remains as intended by its framers.

Vikas Singh, SCBA president, stressed the need for improvements in the legal system, focusing on justice delivery and combating the influence of black money in elections. He urged for a reflection on how to ensure the right individuals are elected to Parliament, suggesting reforms in infrastructure and training of judges.

(With inputs from agencies.)