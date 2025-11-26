Left Menu

Championing Constitutional Ideals: Sikkim's Call to Action

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang encouraged citizens to uphold constitutional values for a stronger, inclusive society. Speaking on Constitution Day, he emphasized justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity's guiding roles, urging especially the youth to contribute to the state's progress and honor Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:50 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has called on citizens to embody the principles enshrined in the Constitution to forge a stronger, more inclusive society.

During a Constitution Day event at Manan Kendra, Tamang led attendees in reading the Preamble and stressed the importance of constitutional ideals, especially for the youth.

Tamang highlighted that justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are the core values that should guide societal progress, urging all to continue following Dr. BR Ambedkar's vision for the state and nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

