Tragic End of a Marital Discord: Delhi Woman Dies by Suicide

A 40-year-old woman in Delhi, daughter-in-law of a pan masala company owner, allegedly died by suicide amid allegations of marital discord. Living separately from her husband, she was found hanging in her home. A suicide note and diary entries detailing domestic conflicts were recovered, prompting ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:24 IST
Tragic End of a Marital Discord: Delhi Woman Dies by Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 40-year-old woman, linked to a prominent pan masala company, has allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Delhi, according to police statements released on Wednesday. Authorities discovered a note and diary entries hinting at ongoing marital discord.

The woman, married since 2010, was discovered hanging from her home's ceiling on Tuesday by her husband, who transported her to Safdarjung Hospital. Unfortunately, medical personnel declared her deceased upon arrival. It was revealed that the longstanding marital issues had led the couple to live in separate homes.

During investigations, authorities seized a suicide note in which she accused her husband of marital conflict. The diary, also recovered, contained multiple mentions of disputes. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The deceased leaves behind two children, while police continue their inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

