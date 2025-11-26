AliExpress Bans Seller Amid Childlike Sex Doll Scandal

AliExpress has banned a China-based seller of childlike sex dolls from its platform after a Reuters investigation questioned their compliance with EU and U.S. laws. Initially, AliExpress removed the listings as a precaution, though it claimed the dolls weren't in violation due to their rigid design lacking sexual functionality.

However, upon further review and new evidence suggesting dishonesty from the seller, the company decided to permanently shut down the seller's account. This decision stems from findings that other platforms were being used to offer customized orders of these dolls, resembling minors and associated with sexualization features.

Amid heightened regulatory obligations under the EU's Digital Services Act, the issue brings focus to online marketplaces' responsibility to monitor and remove illegal content. In response to the investigation, AliExpress has pledged to work with third parties to improve its platform surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)