Congress Accuses RSS-BJP of Threatening India's Constitutional Backbone

On Wednesday, the Congress party launched a scathing attack on the RSS-BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of systematically undermining India's Constitution. The party observed 'Samvidhan Bachao Divas' nationwide, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding constitutional principles.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for allegedly damaging institutions and showing only a political commitment to the Constitution. He claimed the BJP's current reverence for the document is insincere and highlighted the significance of protecting justice, equality, freedom, secularism, and socialism.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to stand against any assault on the Constitution, describing it as a protective shield for the disenfranchised. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh reiterated the negligible role of RSS in the Constitution's formation and criticized the current government's commitment to constitutional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)