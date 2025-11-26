Red Fort Blast Case Developments: Two Accused Presented in Delhi Court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday presented Soyab and Amir Rashid Ali, the two accused in the Red Fort blast case, before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna in a Delhi courtroom.

Officials believe that the NIA is likely to request further custodial interrogation of the suspects in order to gather more information about the incident.

The devastating car blast near the historic Red Fort on November 10 tragically took 15 lives, emphasizing the seriousness of the investigation process.

