Red Fort Blast Case Developments: Two Accused Presented in Delhi Court

Two individuals, Soyab and Amir Rashid Ali, were brought before a Delhi court in relation to the Red Fort blast case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) might request their custodial interrogation. The blast on November 10 resulted in 15 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday presented Soyab and Amir Rashid Ali, the two accused in the Red Fort blast case, before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna in a Delhi courtroom.

Officials believe that the NIA is likely to request further custodial interrogation of the suspects in order to gather more information about the incident.

The devastating car blast near the historic Red Fort on November 10 tragically took 15 lives, emphasizing the seriousness of the investigation process.

