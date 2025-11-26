Left Menu

Electoral Roll Inspection Sparks Suspensions in Lalganj

District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar suspends a lekhpal and a booth-level officer for significant lapses during an inspection of electoral roll revision efforts in Lalganj. The officials' negligence in form distribution and digitisation at various booths led to disciplinary actions and strict instructions for improved procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:16 IST
Electoral Roll Inspection Sparks Suspensions in Lalganj
District Election Officer
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enforce accountability, District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar suspended two officials, citing serious lapses during an inspection of the electoral roll revision in Lalganj. The officials failed to meet expected standards in form distribution and digitisation efforts, leading to their suspension.

At Booth Number 407 in Shahpur Primary School, deficiencies in duties by Booth-Level Officer (BLO) Rafiullah prompted immediate action from the DEO. Kumar's inspection revealed unsatisfactory work implicating sluggish progress.

Inspector Kumar further unearthed issues at Booth Number 385 where lekhpal Vinod Kumar Yadav failed to support the process, resulting in his suspension and highlighting broader inefficiencies at the electoral exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

Mizoram's Community Spirit Reflects Constitutional Fraternity

 India
2
MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

MOL Boosts Oil Shipments to Serbia Amid Croatia Disruption

 Global
3
Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

Jeevika Didis Drive Change: Bihar's Pink Bus Initiative Empowers Women

 India
4
Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

Ujjivan SFB Expands Its Footprint in West Bengal with New Branch Openings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025