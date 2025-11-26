Electoral Roll Inspection Sparks Suspensions in Lalganj

In a move to enforce accountability, District Election Officer Ravindra Kumar suspended two officials, citing serious lapses during an inspection of the electoral roll revision in Lalganj. The officials failed to meet expected standards in form distribution and digitisation efforts, leading to their suspension.

At Booth Number 407 in Shahpur Primary School, deficiencies in duties by Booth-Level Officer (BLO) Rafiullah prompted immediate action from the DEO. Kumar's inspection revealed unsatisfactory work implicating sluggish progress.

Inspector Kumar further unearthed issues at Booth Number 385 where lekhpal Vinod Kumar Yadav failed to support the process, resulting in his suspension and highlighting broader inefficiencies at the electoral exercise.

