Striking Numbers: Over 32,000 Foreigners Detected in Assam Since 2021

Since the establishment of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam in 2021, more than 32,000 foreigners have been identified for illegally residing in the state. Thus far, only 1,416 have faced deportation. Despite legal challenges around declaring individuals as foreigners, efforts continue, including border fencing projects with Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:20 IST
In a startling revelation, over 32,000 foreigners have been identified as illegal residents in Assam since the Himanta Biswa Sarma government took power in 2021, with only a fraction of them deported, the assembly disclosed on Wednesday.

Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora provided a detailed breakdown in response to an inquiry by Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed, highlighting that while 32,207 foreigners were detected from 2021 to October 31, 2025, only 1,416 have been removed from the state during this period.

Bora also noted ongoing efforts to fence the India-Bangladesh border, with most of the 267.5 km boundary between the two nations in Assam nearing completion, although challenges remain due to international border disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

