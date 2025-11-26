Acquittal in High-Profile POCSO Case: Murugha Matha Seer Freed

The District and Sessions Court delivered a landmark judgment on Wednesday, acquitting three accused, including influential seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, in a POCSO case. The trial captured statewide attention, involving serious allegations of sexual harassment by two minors linked to the Murugha Matha institution.

Judge Gangadharappa Hadapad's verdict brought relief to the accused, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, Rashmi, and Paramashivaiah, after final arguments were presented in court on November 18. Senior advocate C V Nagesh defended the seer, facing charges that defence claimed were fueled by internal Matha disputes.

The high-stakes trial led to multiple investigations and public scrutiny. Despite the prosecution's stance, supported by victim testimonies, the court found the evidence insufficient, resulting in the acquittal of all involved.

