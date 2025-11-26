Left Menu

Pakistan's Military Bravado Elevates Global Stature Amid Regional Tensions

Field Marshal Asim Munir of the Pakistan Army highlights the professionalism of the armed forces during recent conflicts with India, enhancing Pakistan's global profile. Munir stressed national unity and regional collaboration, especially with Iran, to address security challenges and combat terrorism effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:54 IST
Pakistan's Military Bravado Elevates Global Stature Amid Regional Tensions
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan's Army applauded the armed forces for their exceptional professionalism during confrontations with India in May, claiming it elevated Pakistan's stature on the global stage.

Addressing the National Security Workshop–27 at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Munir emphasized the importance of national unity and expressed confidence in Pakistan reaching its destined global position.

The session, attended by various dignitaries, also included Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and collaboration, particularly in combatting terrorism.

TRENDING

1
Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

Agniveer Families Demand Equal Rights in Benefits Battle

 India
2
Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Rights

Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Ri...

 India
3
EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

EU Investigates Shein Over Sale of Illegal Products

 Global
4
EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

EU Deforestation Law Implementation Delayed

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025