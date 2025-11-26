Pakistan's Military Bravado Elevates Global Stature Amid Regional Tensions
Field Marshal Asim Munir of the Pakistan Army highlights the professionalism of the armed forces during recent conflicts with India, enhancing Pakistan's global profile. Munir stressed national unity and regional collaboration, especially with Iran, to address security challenges and combat terrorism effectively.
Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan's Army applauded the armed forces for their exceptional professionalism during confrontations with India in May, claiming it elevated Pakistan's stature on the global stage.
Addressing the National Security Workshop–27 at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Munir emphasized the importance of national unity and expressed confidence in Pakistan reaching its destined global position.
The session, attended by various dignitaries, also included Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, Ali Larijani, underscoring Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and collaboration, particularly in combatting terrorism.
