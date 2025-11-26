Left Menu

Turkish Journalist Convicted for Criticizing President Erdogan

A Turkish court convicted veteran journalist Fatih Altayli for allegedly threatening President Erdogan. Altayli, known for his YouTube commentary, received a four-year prison sentence but plans to appeal. The case is seen as a move to stifle free speech, with Altayli denying any threat against the president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:28 IST
In a significant development, a Turkish court on Wednesday convicted veteran journalist Fatih Altayli of threatening President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The court's decision has sparked concerns among free speech advocates about the state of press freedom in Turkey.

Altayli, aged 63, is a prominent voice in Turkish media, with his YouTube programs drawing substantial viewership due to their critical content. The court has sentenced him to four years and two months in prison, a ruling he plans to challenge through an appeal process. Until the appeal is heard, Altayli will remain incarcerated.

The charges stem from comments made during Altayli's YouTube program, where he referenced historical instances of Turkish leaders being overthrown. This case highlights ongoing tensions between the government and independent media, particularly as Altayli's trial follows efforts to suppress dissenting voices in the media landscape dominated by pro-government interests.

