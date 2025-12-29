Left Menu

Turkish Journalist Fatih Altayli Freed Amidst Controversy

Veteran journalist Fatih Altayli has been released from prison pending his appeal against a conviction for allegedly threatening President Erdogan. Known for his critical views and widely watched YouTube commentary, Altayli's arrest is seen as part of a broader crackdown on independent media voices in Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 29-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 20:41 IST
A Turkish court on Monday ordered the release of veteran journalist Fatih Altayli, pending his appeal against a conviction for allegedly threatening President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Altayli's sentencing last month to over four years in prison stemmed from remarks he made on his YouTube programme, where he criticized the idea of a lifetime presidency for Erdogan. Critics view his arrest as an effort to suppress dissenting voices against the government.

The regional appeals court cited no flight risk and the collection of evidence as reasons for Altayli's release. Despite the charges, Altayli continues to deny any intent to threaten the president. In a media landscape dominated by government-aligned outlets, independent journalists like Altayli have sought refuge on platforms like YouTube for their reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

